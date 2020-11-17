Pakistani purveyors of Trumpian “Truths” Part II

Now onto Maryam and Bilawal.

1. Both have never done a day’s decent work in their lives, achieved anything worthwhile, done any social work. That is a fact.

2. Neither has any right to party leadership roles other than the fact that they are the children of political leaders. That is a fact.

3. Maryam is a convicted forgerer. That is a fact.

4. Maryam is a liar! Her statements disowning ownership of any Pakistani and overseas properties has been proven to be a lie. That is a fact.

5. Bilawal has complete access to all the hidden foreign bank accounts and overseas assets owned by him and Asif Zardari, many held under layers of secrecy. That is a fact.

6. Both Maryam and Bilawal are managed by a group of Rasputin like courtiers and advisers who take instructions from their fathers, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

In summary Maryam and Bilawal’s only interest is to save their families ill gotten wealth, save their fathers from punishment and incarceration and in Maryam’s case also herself.

Similarly in Bilawal’s case, the noose is tightening and he is increasingly being found in possession of ill gotten wealth and presiding over the loot and plunder in Sind.

The longer PM Imran and his government stay in power, the greater the probability of an economic and social turnaround in Pakistan and the greater the waning of the hopes of the corrupt status quo to survive

In addition they are desperate to save their looted wealth from being confiscated and to preserve their political machineries.

In this they have actively co-opted the leaders of their political parties whose future depends on their survival and the forces of status quo, especially the urban business community in Punjab and Sind, who have jointly looted and plundered this country in cahoots with the PMLN and PPP.

Their only glimmer of hope for survival is to remove PM Imran and the PTI government, by any means whatsoever, fair or foul.

And to do so they want to bring into disrepute and question the institution which stands solidly behind him, the Pakistan Army, and sow discord between the government and the Army and even encourage the latter to remove the sitting government, as we heard Maryam saying the other day. That is a fact.

I don’t think they will succeed and Gen. Bajwa will not and should not fall into this trap.

To me nothing else reflects the lack of direction in the current PDM movement better than the alliance of discarded has-been politicians of yesteryear such as Fazlur Rehman with the so called secular political forces of ANP, BNP, PMAP.

Coincidentally all leaders of the aforementioned parties, like Bilawal and Maryam, are offspring of people who founded these parties and their only claim to fame and position being their incidence of birth. And that is a fact.

While one could and may have political differences with PM Imran, or the manner he governs, his decisions the make up of his team, or even his unbending resolve to not give an NRO to these looters, one must understand who is doing what and why.

The longer PM Imran and his government stay in power, the greater the probability of an economic and social turnaround in Pakistan and the greater the waning of the hopes of the corrupt status quo to survive.

We’re already beginning to see the green shoots and early signs of an economic revival.

The textile sector is at its full capacity after 30 years. 200,000 new jobs have been created in this sector alone.

Large scale manufacturing has grown by more than 4%. Cement sales are up. All these are facts!

The current government has so far serviced/repaid $29.7 Billion external debt.

Correct policies encouraging exports, import substitution, cross border e-commerce, local economic revival, infrastructure projects, poverty alleviation and tax reforms are already beginning to show early results. All these are facts.

The well-being and prosperity of the people of Pakistan is inversely proportional to that of the PMLN and the PPP, Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Bilawal, Maryam and their Rasputins! And that is a fact!

There’s much work remaining!

The rebuilding of a devastated economy, reforms in the bureaucracy, the judiciary, the police and other institutions. Creating a society in which all citizens, irrespective of class, creed, sect or religion, have equal and fair opportunities of education, health care, employment and business, access to justice and safety of life, property and personal rights.

And finally regaining the effectiveness and supremacy of civilian institutions!

But to expect this from the looters, plunderers and criminals of the PMLN and PPP or empty suited incidents of births like Maryam or Bilawal is deceiving ourselves!

And that is a fact!

Gen. Bajwa, beware the “Greeks” bearing gifts!

Haider Mehdi is a Geo political commentator / blogger on National and International affairs. Formerly a media anchor, corporate leader, management consultant, start up entrepreneur and military officer, he tweets @HaiderKonsult and blogs on shrmehdi.com