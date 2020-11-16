First IG FC Taekwondo Championship concludes in South Waziristan

The First IG FC Taekwondo Champion Ship came to an end amid a colorful ceremony organized at Spinkai Raghzai Cadet College in tribal district South Waziristan.

Over 200 players of different participating teams from Islamabad, Gilgat Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in the contest.

The Azamaray Club of South Waziristan won the title. A good number of spectators, tribal elders, civil and military officials and sportsmen were present to witness the final match.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Commander Frontier Corps’ Sector Headquarters South (SHS) awarded the trophy to the winning team and distributed prizes and shields among players.

Speaking on the occasion, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Col (r) Wasim Ahmad said that successful organization of the first Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG FC) Taekwondo championship in South Waziristan has earned unmatchable love and hospitality from tribesmen and communicated the world the message of peace.

He said that participation of Taekwondo Teams in the contest from different parts of the county was encouraging and hoped continuation of such events in future.

Expressing their views, tribal elders highly applauded the services of Pak Army and Frontier Corps SHS for humanitarian service and sports’ promotion in the tribal areas.