Alarm bells in Corona’s second wave!

The second wave of coronavirus has taken its toll all over the world. Millions of people are currently taking measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus, but in Pakistan, from the government and the opposition to the business community, everyone instead of protecting their-selves from the corona virus. They are inviting it more because of their frivolous behavior. Opposition parties are holding rallies in the wake of the Coronavirus, while responding to the government, seems to be pushing hard to put God’s people to a new test. Despite this, SOPs are not being implemented in public offices including universities, colleges, schools, wedding halls, public transport and bazaars, due to which precious lives are being lost. Unless the government and the opposition take precautionary measures, the people will remain unserious. Precautions must be taken until the corona vaccine is available in the market, otherwise the second wave of corona virus could wreak havoc.

There is no doubt that the second wave of rapidly spreading corona pandemic around the world is being viewed with great concern, but with the passage of time people began to abandon the SOPs designed to prevent the corona pandemic. Because of this, the chances of spreading of coronavirus are increasing and a new wave of corona virus has claimed the lives of 35 people including Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth, while Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal have also not been spared from the pandemic. According to data released by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), 2,165 people tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours and 17 died of the virus. The number of people recovering from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 322,414 but the second wave of coronavirus could be more damaging if the public’s unserious attitude does not change.

The second wave of corona has sounded alarm bells, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that this time the virus has become more powerful and invaded, requiring more precautions. Due to this pandemic affecting 50 million people on the planet, the severity of lockdown has increased once again in many countries, while in our country also due to the negligence of the general public and other circles, it is feared that the severity of lockdown and closure of institutions can be done. Therefore, in order to protect every person from the Corona pandemic, all measures including masks, sanitizers, and social distances should be strictly followed to protect individuals, family, neighbors and others as a part of the indispensable precaution. It should not be overlooked that as long as a single person is suffering from coronavirus; people all over the world are in danger.

The World Health Organization (WHO) medical experts say that it will not be possible for us to stop the second wave like the first wave of coronavirus, but they all know how to reduce the rate of its spread. This is possible only when everyone acts responsibly. The eradication of the Corona pandemic is still a long way off, so precautions must be taken as before. After a seemingly significant reduction in the spread of Coronavirus in the country, the government had lifted the ban on social and business activities and tourism, as well as social and educational activities. But the lifting of sanctions across the country, is generally taken to mean that there is no longer any threat from Coronavirus, while the fact is that without social restrictions, the risk is many times greater than before and does not maintain social distance and individuals as a result of not taking steps to keep oneself free of the virus, it will not be possible to prevent the pandemic from spreading again.

There is no doubt that the second wave of coronavirus has re-emerged and no vaccine is yet available. We have no choice but to be cautious. Due to the carelessness of the people, alarm bells have started ringing in the second wave of Corona. The government has started imposing sanctions once again. If the people do not show seriousness and start implementing SOPs, then it will be time to close the whole country. The economic losses of this ban will not be borne by the people. A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has decided to strictly enforce masks and SOPs. In view of the current situation, such decisions really need to be strictly enforced. This should be done all over the country. If the people cooperate with the government, the second wave can be overcome like the first wave of Coronavirus, in which the good of every citizen is hidden, not just the government.