Qalandars down Sultans in thriller to reach their first ever PSL final

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars thrashed Multan Sultans by 25 runs to move into their first ever final of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium Karachi here on Sunday night. Chasing a formidable target of 183, Multan were bundled out for 157 in 19.1 overs. Adam Lyth was the main scorer for Multan with a fine knock of 50. Haris Rauf and David Wiese shone with the ball and shared six wickets between themselves. Earlier, Tamim Iqbal (30), Fakhar Zaman (46) and Wiese (48 not out) were the highlights of Lahore innings after Multan won the toss and opted to field first. The openers gave a solid start to Lahore and later on Wiese, who earlier claimed three scalps, with his whirlwind knock laid the foundation of a competitive total. He literally put the Multan bowlers to sword with five boundaries and three sixes. Shahid Khan Afridi was the pick of bowlers for Multan with 2-18.