Central Asia’s Top Attractions-III

Among Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan has the richest heritage of history, civilization, culture and Islamic architecture. It is famous for its mosques, mausoleums, other sites connected to the ancient Silk Road cities, stunning desert landscapes, friendly people and delicious foods. It is interesting to learn that Uzbekistan is home to six UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage listings and four important UNESCO World Heritage sites. Let us highlight some incredible places to visit in Uzbekistan.

Q. TASHKENT: The capital of Uzbekistan was demolished by earthquake in 1966. Being rebuilt by the Soviets, the city has clear reflection of Soviet architecture. State History Museum and Fine Art Museum of Tashkent give understanding of national history. Tashkent Metro stations are among the best in the world. Blue doomed structure of Chorsu Bazaar and Istiklal Palace Khorezm era, are other fascinating locations. Uzbek Pulao cooked with lamb or beef is very popular national dish. Friendly people in the city are happy to practice English with the foreigners.

R. SAMARKAND: For those loving history and culture, Samarkand is the best place to visit. Archaeological excavations have discovered that the history of Samarkand dates back to 3500 years, as the town of Afrosiab was founded in the 7th century BC. It was conquered by Alexander the Great and Chengez Khan. Also called the “Crossroad of Cultures” and the melting pot of cultures, the city of Samarkand is a real UNESCO World Heritage site. Images of ancient times are found conjured up here. Amir Timur made Samarkand capital of Timurid Empire of 14th and 15th century during which period development of Islamic architecture and art took place. No visitor can miss Bibi Khanum and Gur Amir Mausoleums, Shah-e-Zinda complex, Afrosiab and Ulughbek Observatory.

S. HAZRAT IMAM BOKHARI (R.A.): His tomb located some 25 KM to the north of Samarkand is one of the main pilgrim sites in Uzbekistan. He authored Sahih-Bokhari that is regarded by the Sunni Muslims as the most authentic hadith collection. His full name was Muhammad Ibn e Ismail Ibn e Ibrahim Ibn e al-Mughirah Ibn e Bardizbah al-Bokhari. Having outstanding memory, he travelled throughout the Islamic world to collect, study, proof-read and organize ahadith. He was born in Bokhara in 810 and was died in 870.

T.BOKHARA: As a major city of the Silk Road, Bokhara has a prolonged history of trade, culture, scholarship and Islamic theology. Before the occupation of Soviets, the city was capital of the Emirate of Bokhara. Central location of the city is Lyab-e-Hauz pond that is surrounded with magnificent mosques and madrassas. Well-known scholar Avicenna was born and grew up near Bokhara. The tomb of Ismail Somoni here is an architectural monument that dates back to the 10th century. Until 16th century, Bokhara has served as the largest Islamic center for the study of Sufism. The city can be explored on foot.

U-HAZRAT BAHAUDDIN NAQSHBANDI (R.A.): Hazrat Muhammad Bahauddin Shah Naqshbandi, a 14th century (1318-1389) Muslim saint is the founder of Naqshbandia Sufi order. He received his spiritual training from Hazrat Abdul Khaliq Al-Ghuidawani and Hazrat Khidre (A.H.) and became a brilliant scholar by the age of 20. The name Naqshband refers to fixing the divine name of God to the heart by means of zikr. He has more than 100 million followers worldwide. His tomb is near Bokhara.

V.KHEVA: Al-Khorezmi, the father of algebra was born in Kheva. He introduced algorithms to the world. Itchan Kala, the inner part of the city is surrounded by thick mud walls. It feels like an open air museum, as it contains 51 monuments. While looking from Islam Khoja minaret, it is hard to imagine this is the 21st century. Kheva is the first UNESCO World Heritage site. In olden times, Kheva was known for slave market. Established around 1500 years ago, Kheva remained capital of Khwarezmia and Khanate of Kheva.

W-FERGHANA VALLEY: Split between Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the valley shows diversity on each side. In Uzbekistan, Ferghana Valley is home to the Silk Road stops of Andijin, Kokand, Ferghana and Namangan. Babar, the founder of the Mughal Empire in India was born in this region. Pottery and silk production are famous traditions here.

Central Asia comprising five Stans i.e. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, is fast growing tourist destination in the world. Unique package of cultural, historical, archaeological and natural attractions presents eye-feast and mental satiation. The region can strategically utilize tourism to drive economic growth.

The writer is Country Manager of a Pakistani bank in Kazakhstan, with interest in Central Asian studies. He can be reached out at rafeeq_kz@yahoo.com.