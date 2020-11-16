PML-N ex-MNA arrested over corruption charges

Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, former MNA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was taken into custody by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Sunday over the allegations of corruption and misuse of powers.

Sources told Daily Times that an FIR was registered against him under sections 420/467 and 468/471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and sections 5/2/47 of Anti-Corruption Act (ACA) on November 14, 2020 by Anti-Corruption Multan. ACE Multan is investigating into the matters.

Reports said Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar is residing in a house measuring over one Kamal near MEPCO Office Multan and the transfer deed of said house is bogus. PML-N workers staged protest demonstrations at various places and condemned the arrest of Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and demanded his immediate release. Bilal Butt, District President PML-N Multan said that government is taking revenge from PML-N workers on baseless allegations. He said that another PML-N office bearer Rao Anees was also arrested a few days ago on baseless allegations but later released. Government should stop this state terrorism against the workers of opposition parties, said Bilal But.

Advocate Waqas Dogar, son in law of Abdul Ghaffar Dogar at a protest demonstration in front of Anti-Corruption Office Multan and termed the arrest as negative tactics of government. participants of the protest raised slogans in favor of PML-N leadership. Ex MNA PML-N Sheikh Tariq Rasheed at protest demonstration at Katechry Chowk Multan said that government is using these negative tactics to halt the PDM Public gathering at Multan on November 30. Workers of PML-N burnt tires in front of Chehliyak Police Station Multan and raised slogans against government. Uzma Bhukkari, Provincial Information Secretary of PML-N while addressing the protestors said that no tactics of government can stop PDM public gatherings. She said that government is fearful of rising PML-N popularity.

PML-N workers announced to stage protest demonstration at New Judicial Complex Multan tomorrow on Monday if Abdul Ghaffar Dogar was not given bail.