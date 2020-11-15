TOT on calf rearing and feedlot fattening concludes

A five-day training of trainers on “Business Models for Calf Rearing & Feedlot Fattening” workshop concluded at the Veterinary Academy UVAS Lahore on Saturday. The workshop was organized by Livestock & Dairy Development Board Islamabad in collaboration with University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said that such initiatives are very necessary for trainers for providing the best veterinary services to livestock farmers. He said we need to save water resources if we want to increase meat production in Pakistan. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is providing a platform in the form of recently developed Veterinary Academy to the professionals from the public and private sectors for enhancing their professional competencies.

LDDB CEO Dr M Fatah Ullah Khan speaking to the ceremony said that government is focusing on the development of livestock sector on modern lines to cater the needs of country and enhance exports of livestock products.

He said that PMI projects i.e. Save the Calf, Feedlot Fattening and Backyard Poultry, are running successfully. He added that farm visits are also conducted by the team of Dairy-Beef Project to aware participants about the new innovative business models and promote trends to establish such modern farms in the country.

The five-day TOT was aimed to enhance meat production and promote Meat business models to uplift the livestock sector under the vision of Prime Minister. During this training, experts delivered lectures to the participant from almost all over Pakistan on ration formulation, livestock farming, Calf rearing and feedlot fattening business models. Expert also focused on small holder’s business models and delivered lecturers on innovative and feasible house hold businesses for livestock farmers in the country.

During the second half of the workshop, participants also visited commercial livestock farms in Punjab including Oasis, Abideen international, UVAS Beep Project, modern Butchery shop and others related to Meat Businesses and Meat Supply chain management.