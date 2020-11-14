PPPP arrange worker convention, leaders urged workers to participate in PDM gathering

PPP worker convention held here on Friday at Malakand Thana, PPP provincial and local leaders were present on the occasion, Pakistan People Party workers were also attend the convention.

Addressing to the convention PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said, the PTI government pushed back the state economy to an alarming position and people life was made indigestible, the government official is at the highest level of corruption and government job are selling in millions. He added that Malakand is mini Larkana and PPPP will clean sweep in all seat’s of Malakand in future.

PPPP Khyber Pukhtunkhwa president Hamayun Khan appealed to PPP workers to make sure their presence at PDM Peshawar Jalsa. He further that public participation in opposition gatherings is showing public reaction against government bad policies. PTI government has lost public trust and now people want to get rid of Imran fake government.

PPPP leaders said that Malakand peoples always supported PPP in past and Bilawal is new hope for the country, If the election in future not been rig and public mandate not been stolen, PPP will be make the the Central government.