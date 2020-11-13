The Karachi episode

The political junta of Pakistan after seventy three years of its independence fails to act like a responsible force for economic, social, religious and political stability of the state. They try to remain in the limelight by playing their regional, linguistic and religious cards without considering its consequences for national harmony. Their political leadership unlike their claimed loyalty to the state prefer to acquire offshore assets. They prefer to stay abroad when are not in the corridors of power.

The politicians reach the masses through their staunch workers by convincing the masses to vote for the personality. The masses never made them accountable for the non implementation of their promised manifesto. The masses do not make these politicians accountable for their corruption due to their feudal backgrounds or criminal record. No sane person with integrity and self respect can dare to think about becoming a politician.

Politics has become a playground for the politicians who play with the sentiments of the people on the slogans of dams, religion, language, race and above all tabdeeli. Unfortunately, the masses of Pakistan are in a constant state of depression and hopelessness for being victim of all these cards.

These so called politicians try to involve the military establishment in their political issues including formation of governments. They ask the GHQ to poke its nose in civil matters and the armed forces whose record of sacrifices for the state and the nation is a vivid example. Let me state some examples of the exemplary services rendered by the armed forces for the nation.

The peace of Karachi tarnished by the politicians and political parties by raising the slogans of Muhajir, Sindhi and Pashtun in eighties was restored by the armed forces of Pakistan after a successful cleanup operation in nineties.

The peace of Malakand division and FATA was restored and administration was handed over to the civilians after effectively crushing the Taliban movement. The flowers of peace in Pakistan were nurtured with the blood of the armed forces of Pakistan.

It is the civil administration and politicians who request the military establishment for assisting them in the elections but later on accuse them rigging.

It is the armed forces of Pakistan who lend their support to the civil administration in earthquake, flood and other emergencies.

When the peace of Karachi was robbed by politicians and political parties. Extortion, robbery, dacoity and `street crimes paralyzed the economic activities in Karachi. When the civil administration showed its inability to restore the law and order in Karachi. Sindh Rangers were tasked to restore the peace of Karachi through conducting an operation after assignment of police powers on the request of Sindh government. It is the result of their effective operation that restored the law and order situation of Karachi and Sindh province.

The tabdeeli sarkar in their ongoing drive against the corrupt politicians and political parties arrested some important characters in the political parties who requested for NRO through their internal and foreign sources. Their request for clandestine return of looted amount was rejected. Feeling no way out they started narrating the Indian and other adversary nations version against the state of Pakistan and its armed forces. The creation of PDM platform is the last desperate effort of these corrupt elements to regain political power at the cost of state.

The episode of Karachi Jalsa by PDM and follow up acts of Maryam Safdar Awan and Captain retired Safdar Awan in the presence of Sindh police was clear violation of section 6 of “The Quaid e Azam`s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971 warranting a penalty of three years imprisonment under section 10 of the Ordinance ibid.

Needless to mention that the Ordinance ibid was introduced by Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of the Pakistan Peoples Party which is ruling the Sindh province at the moment. A party asking the people of Pakistan for votes on the name of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto refused to order its police to register FIR under against the violators of the law introduced by its founder.

The corrupt media channels must speak the truth and that is the Inspector General was picked for reminding him his purpose of service i.e. the implementation of enacted law and not serving the political bosses.

The Sindh Rangers with the powers of Police for restoration of peace in Karachi and Sindh requested Sindh government to act according to law promulgated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The writ of the state had to be restored through Sindh Rangers in addition to reminding the Inspector General of the province that he is representing the Federal Service of Pakistan and the federal government in the Sindh police. The reaction of Inspector General and his fellow colleagues is a vivid example of politicization of Sindh police department.

The act of Sindh Rangers is for the state of Pakistan and its love for the founder of the nation in accordance with law under their assigned mandate. The attempt of the corrupt politicians to divert the attention of the masses from their corruption cases would fail. The affinity bond between the armed forces of Pakistan, Pakistani nation and Pakistan would remain strong. The state of Pakistan would strengthen with every passing day through eradication of corruption, corrupt politicians and corrupt political system.

The writer is a senior Journalist He can be reached at pmpk55 @hotmail.com