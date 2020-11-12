Woman faked cancer and spent £45000 donations on holidays

A woman allegedly faked cancer to gain £45,000 from well-wishers which she then spent on foreign holidays.

A British woman from Broadstairs town who also has a baby allegedly created a GoFundMe page acted as a cancer victim with a fake photo of her lying in a hospital bed.

Nicole Elkabbass, 41 is accused of fraudulently accepting £45,350 in donations and spending it in gambling and tours.

Prosecutor Ben Irwin described how the page ‘Nicole needs our help treatments’, seemingly written by her mother, described Elkabbass as a “beautiful daughter” and “loving mum” who was “recently diagnosed”.

It came with a photo portraying Elkabbass as frail, laying on her back in a hospital bed under a blanket, eyes closed and mouth open.

But the picture was actually taken after she had an operation to remove her gallbladder, the court heard.

However, Nicole Elkabbass denied the allegations.