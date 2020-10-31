SBP to issue 2 Year PIB as it sets auction target of Rs.3.90 trillion for next three months

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced the auction calendar for November 2020 to January 2021 in which it plans to raise Rs.3.905 trillion through the sale of Government Securities.

The amount maturing during the next three months is Rs.2.912 trillion shows a net borrowing requirement of Rs.993 billion by the government.

The SBP plans to auction Rs.2.40 trillion in short term Market Treasury Bills (MTB), Rs.375 billion in Fixed Rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), Rs.980 billion in Floating Rate PIBs (PIBFRR), Rs.105 billion in Variable Rental Rate GOP Ijara Sukuk and Rs.45 billion in Fixed Rental Rate GOP Ijara Sukuk.

The 10 Year Fixed Rate PIB to be issued from December 2020 will be a fresh issue with its coupon revised down from 10% to 8%.