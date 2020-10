Anti-Corruption has arrested the Town Planning Officer of Municipal Committee Chakwal on charges of bribery.

Arrested accused Tariq Aziz is accused of taking huge bribes during his deployment in Rawalpindi and constructing commercial plazas without maps.

Tariq Aziz has been arrested by Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi and remanded for 4 days.

Tariq Aziz, even during his deployment in Chakwal, has approved maps of various commercial centers without maps and deviating from the rules and regulations.