LARKANA: PTI’s main wicket fell in Sindh on the islands of Sindh issue. Ex- Leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf Shafqat Hussain Unar meets PPP MPA Faryal Talpur along with Provincial Minister Sohail Anwar Sial and Tariq Anwar Sial at Zardari House Karachi.

During the meeting with Faryal Talpur, Shafqat Hussain Unar formally announced his joining in PPP and the announcement was made in the presence of provincial minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and Tariq Anwar sial.

Faryal Talpur welcomed Shafqat Hussain Unar to join the party and said that he is sure that Shafqat Hussain Unar will now be at the forefront of serving the people from the platform of PPP and The PPP is the guardian of the constitution, democracy and the rights of the people in the country.

While the Shafqat Hussain Unar said that PPP is the only party in the country, whose politics is centered on the people and its development: Shafqat Hussain Unar is pursuing the agenda of partition of Sindh which no Sindhi will accept and also he Shafqat Hussain Unar was the ticket holder of PTI and the host of presently P.M Imran Khan ‘s Ali abad rally and Convention in Larkana.