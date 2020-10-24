Democracy is a fertile land of pluralism, civil liberties, freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), judicial independence and free electoral process which upholds the value of respect and dignity for all. As it explains, democracies are the vistas where the rights of people regardless of their religion, race or colour are guaranteed, however, we still learn about the endless battle of democracies for their survival. The scaremongering of incapable politicians from feudal class, denial of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), and failure of judicial independence have certainly warranted the menopause of democracy in Pakistan. The democracy system in Pakistan is predominately alienated by the fault lines of social and economic inequalities, religious sectarianism, and misuse of power.

On knife-edge, Pakistan has also endured multiple Military coups, which further annihilated the democratic system and adversely silent the democratic voices. Of course, under military rules, there is no freedom of expression or progression of political ethos; which are indispensable factors for the advancement of democracy. Though democracy ensures the integrity of liberty, justice, and civil rights, they can be only earned through courage and sacrifice.

The democracy index 2020 compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), reveals just 22 countries, home to 430m people, were deemed “full democracies” however, there are also diverse systems of Governments functioning in the world. For most of us, democracy is buried in textbooks, prisoned by elite’s in their dining rooms or consumed by feudal class in their luncheons.

Pakistan is positioned as a hybrid regime on the Global democracy index with commonly having rules that have applied pressure on political opposition, media outlets and have failed to nurture the culture of National harmony and inclusiveness. The pronounced loopholes of voters suppression, gerrymandering of boundaries, electoral manipulation and anaemic rule of law aided with deficient legislation have orchestrated Pakistan on the bleakest journey of the hybrid regime.

On the other hand, old-fashioned education systems, widespread unemployment, and impaired relationships between provinces have uncaged numerous social evils which have plagued both public and civil bureaucracy to address the multifarious problems. Today, Pakistan ranks top with lowest access to clean water and underprivileged clinical healthcare where millions of people do not have access to clean water or healthcare. The ghost of corruption is deeply embedded in our society and is an acute impediment to spin the wheels of diligent public policy and good governess.

Pakistan’s sequential failure to learn hard lessons from its failed egalitarianism has sourced menopause of democracy. In addition, our inflammatory stance even to the misuse of the blasphemy law and failure to address hatred textbook material has changed the worldview of democracy in Pakistan. Moreover, the bloodshed of Salaman Taseer and Shabaz Bhatti which left us staggered are a well-known part of the story which uncovers the level of threat to liberal norms and democratic voices in Pakistan. Never forget the blood you bleed is the just blood you owe.

Despite the Western paranoia we have not only failed to protect our religious minorities but also have been ineffective to completely halt terrorism financing in Pakistan. Not very long ago – the refutation of the Protection of Rights of Minorities Bill 2020, by the Senate Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony last week corroborates the fact our State is not yet serious to protect the rights of minorities they deserve. One of the lawmakers even proposed minorities have already enormous rights in Pakistan; there is no need for such Bills; there should be a Majorities Protection Bill, instead. Such flippant remarks made by a lawmaker diagnose the regime of infectious diseases to the defective democratic system in crisis-ridden Pakistan which is very different from the one envisioned by Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Instead, it is a mirror image of the profound mismatch between the interests of the public and the actions of those who are in power to act.

Although, Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to safeguard the religious minorities and to uphold the values of human respect and dignity amongst all faiths – yet we see the cases of forced conversion, rape and abduction which have risen more than past years.

Pakistan’s self-proclaimed custodians of democracy have failed to notice their own serial incompetence to engineer the policies for the economic uplift of the disadvantaged, to improve political participation, and to reform accountability and anti-corruption measures. From the necessities of life, liberty to equality, justice to rule of law and from the rights of freedom of press or expression all have been denied during the course of every political tenure. The fertile democracy is of course the cornerstone of civilised society. However, our exploration of Pakistan history reveals a segment of society has lost patience with the status quo, poor function of the governments and paper promises of the representatives.

Learning about the rise and fall of democracy, the state of democracy in Pakistan has reached menopause, since all previous regimes have chosen to shelter under the religious quarters, instead of empowering liberal and democratic voices. They introduced laws to nationalized Christian institutes and misused the executive powers for political marginalization.

Although Pakistan is styled as a promoter of democracy, we can’t overlook the fact we have failed considerably to deliver. In truth, the menopause democracy is impotent to conceive descendants of tolerance, good governess, rule of law, economic uplift and to nurture cohesion in the society. The most heart-breaking argument is people have started feeling that the current political system is failing to harbour any change.

In the midst of betrayal of democratic values, the looming challenges of the energy crisis, unemployment and grinding poverty have chucked voters from the progression loop. The time has reached at our doorstep to decide whether to enter the progressive world or to remain locked in a medievalist ideology which serves only feudal class and their monstrous egos.

Qamar Rafiq is based in the UK, has an MBA from Pakistan, studied leadership in 21st Century from Copenhagen Business School and has specialization in Health informatics from Johns Hopkins University.