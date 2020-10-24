PDM meeting to be held in Quetta tomorrow

Another Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting will be held in Quetta tomorrow.

Preparations for the PDM’s Quetta meeting are in full swing at the football ground of Ayub Stadium in Quetta. More than 4,000 personnel, including police and FC, have been deployed for the security of the rally.

Flags and banners of various political parties have been hung all over Quetta while PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Kalat last night besides Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Abdul Malik Baloch, and Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, provincial government’s spokesman Liaquat Ali Shahwani said the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar, saying there was “credible information” about possibility of subversive activities.

He said it was the responsibility of the PDM leadership to take Nacta’s warning and security alert seriously. “PDM should hold their public meeting and rally after clearance of Nacta and by postponing Sunday’s public meeting they will have more time for arrangements,” he added.

Notably, the former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will address the gathering via video link from London. Earlier, the PDM held its first meeting in Gujranwala and it’s second in Karachi.

Moreover, the Balochistan government appealed to the leadership of the PDM to postpone its public meeting in view of security threats.