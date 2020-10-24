Two terrorists arrested

The police arrested two terrorists in Lower Dir on Friday. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them during the operation in the Maidan area. Terrorists were involved in various activities and craved police.

According to Dir police, a joint operation was conducted by police and intelligence agencies in the Maidan area of Lower Dir district. During the operation, two terrorists were arrested; arms and ammunition were recovered from their custody.

SPCTD Malakand Zahir Shah said that the operation was carried out after receiving a tip-off in the Maidan area of Dir. “Remote Control Bomb, 8 Battery Cells, Two Anti-Person Mines, 3 SMG Magazines, 25 Cartridges, 3 Leather bags, 5 Yards Prima card, 28 Detonators, One Power Supply, Electric Detonator Wire, Two Aerial Wireless Antennas, and Two SMG Bundlers also recovered” he added

Police officials say that the detainees do not appear to be directly linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban or terrorist organizations, but police are investigating and more information will be gathered soon.

DPO Dir lower Abdul Rasheed said that the two accused who martyred the ASI of Dir Lower police have also been arrested.