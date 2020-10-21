TECNO CAMON 16 RECEIVES PRAISES ON VARIOUS INTERNATIONAL PLATFORMS



In this age of constant development in the tech industry, finding a smartphone that is a complete package is a difficult task. Taking good pictures can be a hassle sometimes but TECNO has come up with the solution for all your camera needs with its advanced TAIVOS technology. The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO has always come forward with the best quality products for its customer catering to all their needs.

The business world has come up with a principle of “Glocalization“, a combination of the words “globalization” and “localization.” A term used to describe products or services that are developed and distributed globally but can accommodate the local customers according to their requirements. TECNO is following this principle of “Glocalization” very well and can be seen internationally applauded and commended on various platforms.

CAMON 16 Premier is endorsed by many international media, tech experts, top KOLs, and top photography agencies. TECNO CAMON 16 Premier won Forbes for the first time “Most Innovative Camera Phone” Award. It was reviewed and commended for its great camera results and product quality not just by MIT Technology Review but also by the Associated Press, CNN, Daily Herald, and The Buffalo News.

The strength of the TECNO CAMON 16 series conquered many industry’s Grade media and won GSMArena Android headlines Editor’s recommendation award. TECNO Pioneer Camera Phone CAMON 16, mentioned as a new era of imaging and was re-published in National Geographic and the Pearl of Photography – Mullama Magnum Photos. Top Global KOLs, including Ben’s gadget Review, unboxed CAMON 16 premier and had great reviews about the camera technology and the overall performance of the phone.

Glocalization has propelled TECNO into the ranks of the top global smartphone brands, and it outsells all others in Africa. In June 2020, TECNO stood fifth in African Business magazine’s rankings of the “most admired” brands in Africa, surpassing Apple. In the first quarter of 2020, TECNO kept continuous market growth at a time when worldwide smartphone shipments slumped 13% from a year earlier because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (Source: Counterpoint). Even as sales of many leading brands dropped by double digits, TECNO’s strategy of adapting the latest technologies to suit local markets enabled it to sell almost as many smartphones as it did in the first quarter of 2019.

TECNO is also making significant breakthroughs in markets such as India, Pakistan, Thailand, Colombia, and Ukraine. The company has established a global presence through more than 2,000 distributors and as many after-sales service points. Originally developed from African markets, TECNO now is growing into an international brand in the mid-range smartphone segment. The new TECNO CAMON 16 and 16 SE will soon be available in the Pakistani Markets and fans are eagerly looking forward to that.