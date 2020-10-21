PM orders strict action against hoarders, profiteers

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed all the administrative officers to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers, and ensure ample availability of essential goods to the masses at approved prices.

“I will not tolerate any kind of lapse in the provision of relief to the people,” he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a high-level meeting held here regarding the prices and availability of basic essential items in Punjab.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor Shehzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor to the CM Dr Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary, Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), secretaries of provincial ministries, including Agriculture, Industries, Information, Finance, Local Government and Food, Cane Commissioner, Director Food, Commissioner Lahore and senior officers attended the meeting.