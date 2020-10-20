A worthy decision

Tiktok, a Chinese short video making app has been trending globally. No douny, Adults teen children everyone is involved in making videos with fully engrossment.

Recently on October 9, Pakistan became the latest country to ban Tiktok. Not only Pakistan but several other countries including India banned it in June due the emerging problems between New Delhi and Beijing, and Bangladesh and Indonesia have showed reasons like indecency and blasphemy, and PTA also followed the same path because it was reported that there are 20 million monthly active users in Pakistan, and how it became deeply addictive for them.

Moreover, this has been affecting youth in many aspect specially, regarding their time, education etc.

PTA also banned the app due to a “number of complaints from different segments of society against immoral/indecent content.” There were risky content too, the lives of people were not safe performing some dangerous acts without any precaution caused several problems . Finally, many reasons compelled PTA to take a such decision .