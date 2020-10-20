I have tried my best in putting together music that is fresh, provides a sensory experience: Shuja Haider

For a creative artist, how difficult is it to work on a given theme? Does it require extra work in comparison to naturally inspired musical pieces?

I won’t say it’s difficult in the sense of being impossible, however it is challenging in an exciting way. It requires understanding, practice, consistency and undivided attention to construct a piece that’s out of the comfort zone. Nonetheless, it’s an experience to embrace and discover in a musical journey.

You selected around six people from among 1,500 candidates for the Strepsils Stereo project. What other criteria did you have in mind apart from good singing skills?

Harmony. See, that’s a very important aspect to take into account when a collective piece is being constructed where everyone needs to be in sync both on a mental and musical level. One more thing I look at is uniqueness and thirst for experiment. So, it is a thorough sieving process to make sure everyone’s individuality gets noticed and a chance to be showcased on a platform like Strepsils Stereo.

How difficult was it to supervise entirely new people and make them work like a team? How long did it take you to execute the song?

Once again, it does get tricky and there were moments where I realized that this wasn’t something I had experienced before, bearing in mind it was the first time I was working with freshly scouted talent. It took me a fairly longer time than usual as I was very focused on producing a track that will be motivational, especially for the youth.

Some of our other singers have also produced songs for Strepsils. What do you think will set YOUR song apart?

I feel the audience is going to be a better judge of it. I have brewed content for musical platforms prior to this but this will be my first fully owned a branded music platform production. I have tried my best in putting together music that is fresh and provides a sensory experience. Let’s hope for the best.

When are we expecting the song?

That’s a surprise, so stay tuned because I am super excited for this experiment.

