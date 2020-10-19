Zubab Rana stuns with thrilling performance in ‘Bharaas’

Zubab Rana has garnered a massive fan base in a short span of time with her gorgeous looks, charismatic personality and amazing acting chops.

With various amazing performances in her cap, the actress rose to fame with 2019’s Bandish, where she essayed Hania, an innocent daughter who turns into a creature of terror because of a curse on her family. The drama garnered huge following and turned out to be a huge success.

This year, the talented, young beauty has made a bewildering comeback on our TV screens with Bharaas, where she has taken a completely different route as opposed to the role she was last seen playing in Mehboob Apke Qadmon Main as an innocent and naïve girl.

With the drama’s teasers making rounds on the internet for quite some time, fans were excited to watch the gorgeous actress in a new avatar and it is needless to say that Zubab Rana has made it beyond their expectations. Only two episodes down and Zubab Rana has taken the internet by storm for her bedazzling performance in ‘Bharaas’

With the drama’s teasers making rounds on the internet for quite some time, fans were excited to watch the gorgeous actress in a new avatar and it is needless to say that Zubab Rana has made it beyond their expectations. Only two episodes down and Zubab Rana has taken the internet by storm for her bedazzling performance in Bharaas.

In contrast to the roles, the starlet has played so far, Bharaas features her as Kiran, a girl who is willing to go to any extremes to be with the one she loves. She stars as someone who falls prey to jealousy and envy and leads her life by doing everything she can to get what she has set her mind on.

So far, we have seen how Kiran gets her way around the house. She is the only daughter in the house, and her Mamoo’s favourite. Along with her mom, she has been abusing the love her mamoo, cousin, and maami have shown her so far and uses it to get her way around the house. When the cousin she has been engaged to since her childhood marries someone else leaving her behind, Kiran doesn’t miss the opportunity to put on a show and use this to her advantage even though she had no interest in marrying him in the first place. She acts as if she is heartbroken and has been betrayed badly.

The dynamic so far have been that Kiran likes Hassan (played by Omer Shehzad) – her younger cousin and wants to marry him. Though, that isn’t possible because Hassan likes Zoya and gets married to her pretty early on in the episodes. So, from the looks of it, we will see Zubab Rana in an avatar where she will go to any lengths to get the love of her life aka Hassan.

Kiran is a refreshing watch for Zubab Rana fans for it is quite different from the roles she has depicted so far. Zubab Rana’s acting, facial expressions and dialogue delivery as Kiran are so on point that one can’t help but tune in to the play just to not skip on the scenes of the stubborn girl. The young starlet sure knows the trick of standing out among an ensemble cast with her unparalleled acting prowess and unmatched versatility and has stolen the show in all the episodes so far.

The actress has a knack of outdoing herself in whichever role she appears in, and we expect no less from this drama as well. Bharaas airs every Monday to Wednesday at 9 PM on ARY Digital.