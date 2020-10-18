16 killed after landslide hits passenger coach in Skardu district

At least 16 people were killed after a landslide forced a passenger coach to plunge into a deep ravine on Gilgit Road near Tungus, on Sunday.

According to details, the bus was carrying 18 passengers when it was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu and fell into a ravine due to the landslide.

He added that the road will be opened for traffic once the rescue operation is completed.

Earlier in September, a landslide in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least 23 miners and injured another 20. The incident occurred in Safi Tehsil of Mohmand district, that sits near the Afghanistan border.

According to a survey done later the same month revealed that around a third of the mines in the district were ‘high risk’.