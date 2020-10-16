New guidelines on travel to UAE

PIA has announced new guidelines for travelers intending to travel to UAE on visit visa. As per new UAE rules, passengers traveling to UAE must possess UAE Currency, a return ticket and confirmed hotel booking and or local address of stay. Passengers travelling to UAE will have to show that they are in possession of at least 2,000 dirhams. In addition to the show money, a return ticket and a confirmed hotel booking or local stay address is now also a pre requisite to travel. All PIA Passengers are requested to ensure that these pre requisites are available with them and will be inquired upon at airports in Pakistan as well as UAE. Failing to present these documents may result in inconvenience and passengers’ inability to travel to UAE or deportation to Pakistan. PIA spokesman concluded.