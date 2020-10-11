PCB announces revised itinerary for Zimbabwe series

Pakistan will launch its bid to qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by taking on Zimbabwe in the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches in Rawalpindi on 30 October, 1 and 3 November, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today.

The three ODIs were originally scheduled for Multan, but have been moved to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges.

The change in the venue also means Lahore will now stage the three Twenty20 Internationals on 7, 8 and 10 November. These matches were initially planned to take place in Rawalpindi.

Explaining the changes, PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan said: “After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams, match officials, broadcasters, event staff and other support agencies.

“In the meantime, we are also in regular touch with the Metrological department and seeking their forecast for smog during November. We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes.

“The availability of Rawalpindi has ensured there is no uncertainty for our ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches as we aim to collect maximum points from this series to achieve our target of qualifying directly for the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event.”

Zimbabwe last visited Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is. However, they now return after international cricket has resumed in Pakistan with full force following the successful tours of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the 2019-20 season.

ALSO READ: I wish my father was alive today: Malik says after joining elusive T20 club

In addition to this, HBL Pakistan Super League, for the first time in its young history, was staged in Pakistan until the last four matches were postponed on 17 March due to Covid-19 pandemic. These matches of the fifth edition will be staged in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November.

Revised schedule (start time to be confirmed in due course):

20 Oct – Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad

21-27 Oct – Isolation period & practice

28-29 Oct – Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Nov – Travel to Lahore

5-6 Nov – Practice at Gaddafi Stadium

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

12 Nov – Zimbabwe departure for Harare