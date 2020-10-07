Tales of the subcontinent and Pakistan’s neighbours

The Frontier Crimes Regulation????

A History in Documents

Edited by Robert Nicholas

This volume collects correspondence and regulations related to the British North-West Frontier province. These papers document the complex colonial adaptation of legal codes and levers of power to control what were seen as archaic but enduring social, moral, and cultural norms, based in Pakhtun customary social and devotional practices. The book contains the primary source documents related to the writing of the Punjab Frontier Crimes Regulation of 1887 and the ensuing years of debate over the need for additional revisions to the FCR.

Ottoman Turkey, Atatürk, and Muslim South Asia ?

Perspectives, Perceptions, and Responses

M. Naeem Qureshi

This book studies the South Asian perceptions and responses regarding the political events that unfolded in the background of the dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire and the establishment of the Turkish republic by Mustafa Kemal. It begins with an analysis of the literature on nineteenth-century pan-Islam in South Asia and then gradually unfolds its practical expression in the politics of South Asia while interacting with the Turks in the milieu of British and Allied policies. The book also examines the enduring relevance of pan-Islam in the politics of Pakistan and ventures to measure its trajectory in the future.

Risala Asbab-e-Baghawat-e-Hind???

Syed Ahmad Khan

Editor: Moinuddin Aqeel

During the Indian Revolt of 1857, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan remained loyal to the British Empire and in fact was instrumental in saving many British lives that were in acute danger during the Revolt. After the rebellion, he penned Asbab e Baghawat e Hind (The Causes of the Indian Revolt) which was a daring critique for the times. In the book, he has argued that among other issues, the British policies in India were one of the major reasons for causing the Revolt. A descriptive and engrossing account is given of the Revolt itself in the book.

The Pathan Unarmed????

SECOND EDITION

Mukulika Banerjee

In the interwar years there arose a Muslim movement in the North-West Frontier (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), the Khudai Khidmatgar (‘Servants of God’), which drew its inspiration from Gandhian principles of non-violence. The movement was dedicated to Indian nationalism rather than communal separatism. Virtually erased from the national historiography of post-Partition Pakistan, the aging veterans of the movement are even today highly respected in the region.This book is the first account of rank and file members of the Khudai Khidmatgar, describing why they joined, what they did, and how they perceived the ethics and aims of the movement.

Shameful Flight??????

The Last Years of the British Empire in India

Stanley Wolpert

Ranging from the fall of Singapore in 1942 to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, this book provides a vivid behind-the-scenes look at Britain’s decision to divest itself from the crown jewel of its empire. The author, a leading authority on Indian history, paints memorable portraits of all the key participants including Gandhi, Churchill, Attlee, Nehru, and Jinnah, with a special focus on the British viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten.