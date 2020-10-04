Fire erupts at public hopital in Sialkot

The firefighters of Rescue 1122 controlled and extinguished the fire in three hours as the fire engulfed Gynea and children wards due to short circuit of electricity at the Government Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot on Sunday.

Rescuers said that the whole hospital building was filled with smoke, due to which five vehicles participated in this fire extinguishing operation and controlled the fire here.

The hospital management said that the fire erupted there due to a short circuit there.

The patients and their dependents remained on the lawns of the hospital building.

Rescuers shifted as many as 15 patients from gynae and children wards of Govt.Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot to Govt.Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.

The shifted patients were Hateer, d/o Rashid (3 months),Hina Fatima, d/o Khawar Khan (2 months), Tuba, d/o Ashraf, (1 month), M Safeer, s/o Tahir Abbas (2 months), Sumaira, w/o Ahsan (2 years), baby of Mariyam (10 months), baby of Aima (4 days old), Ali Abbas, s/o Ali Jafar, ( two months), son of Irfan Raza (seven days), son of Faisal (5 days), daughter of Shahid (threed days), Nazish, w/o Waseem, (30 months), Saima, w/o Faraz, (25 months), Afan, s/o Meshan (seven days) and son of Waseem (one day old).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq jointly launched the 2nd Phase of Clean and Green Pakistan Programme at a special ceremony held in Sialkot here today. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari also ,local district government officials and local PTI leaders Umer Dar,Amir Dar and Khawaja Arif Ahmed also attended.

On this occasion, SAPM Usman Dar said that the Sialkot people and exporters were playing pivotal role in cleanliness and beautification of the Sialkot city.He said that the people will feel visible change in every sphere of life in Sialkot besides having the advanced and upgraded Municipal facilities during the year 2021 under the second phase of Clean and Green Sialkot programme as well.

He said that One Window Operation facilities would also be provided to the people if Sialkot under a single roof.

He said that the government was also making hectic efforts to provide maximum job opportunities to the skilled youths in the country.

Later, a local philanthropist Ch. Muhammad Ilyas inaugurated the newly renovated Zeeshan Saddle Shaheed of Silakot city.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari jointly handed over over an honorary key to Sialkot city to Philanthropist Ch.Muhammad Ilyas acknowledging his meritorious services to the beautification if Sialkot city.

Alsos, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq visited Sialkot Chamber if Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

They greeted the newly elected SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, SVP Khurram Aslam Butt and VP Ansar Azizpuri for their election.

On this occasion, the SAPM Usman Dar highly hailed the pivotal role of the Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by early precious foreign exchange to the time of US $ 2.5 Billion annually.

He said that the government would soon announce a special package of trade and export related incentives to the export sector, enabling them to work hard mutually with full devotion, dedication and enthusiasm to take the national economy to the taking off position as well.