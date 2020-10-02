Maha Hasan wins hearts with powerful performance in ‘Nand’

At a time when ARY Digital’s ‘Nand’ is breaking viewership records and the lead actress, Faiza Hasan, has become a household name, people on social media have also fallen in love with another cast member.

While Ayaz Samo, Shehroze Sabzwari and Aijaz Aslam are already popular, the gal who is making her presence felt with her acting, is none other than Maha Hasan.

People are just loving how she has performed as an outspoken, brave and upright girl who knows how to survive in a household like the one they have showed in ‘Nand’

Maha Hasan, who plays Farwa, has everyone in awe with her performance, especially her dialogue delivery. The way she emotes, and brings on screen, the resilience of a wife, who has to stay and hold her own in front of a devilish sister-in-law has everyone talking.

Maha also played a small role in Ishqiya.

A NAPA graduate, Maha Hasan, earlier played a supporting character in ARY Digital’s ‘Ishqiya’.