Imran Khan is a better PM than his predecessors: Survey

An online survey conducted by a Dubai-based newspaper has revealed that Imran Khan is a better prime minister of Pakistan as compared to his predecessors.

A poll was conducted by Khaleej Magazine in this regard reveals Imran Khan is the majority choice of the citizen in Pakistan and has been declared as a better premier in the last 15 years.

The poll results were posted on Twitter on Khaleej Magazine’s handle on Sunday, according to which PM Imran took the lead with 93.2% votes.

“Out of 16,041 voters, 93.2% say Imran Khan is a better PM as compared to the previous prime ministers during the last 15 years,” the magazine tweeted.

Imran was followed by former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who managed to get only 4.7% of the total votes.

While Shaukat Aziz received 1.3% votes and Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervez Ashraf only received 0.8% votes.

Earlier this year, the business community in Pakistan had expressed its optimism for improvement in the country’s economic conditions in near future. According to the index, the database company included 400 to 500 companies from the country during the global survey.