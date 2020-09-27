SSGC announces new CNG closure schedule for Sindh

The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would remain closed for two more days across Sindh due to the suspension of supplies, media reported. Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that the duration of CNG closure will be up to 48 hours across Sindh including Karachi. The filling stations would not resume services from Saturday 8:00 am to Monday morning at 8:00 am. A SSGC spokesperson said that the decision has been taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers. CNG stations closure directives would not be applying over the RLNG stations, as informed by SSGC. The SSGC had earlier announced 24 hours closure of SinCNG stations. The CNG supply was earlier resumed on Wednesday It is pertinent to mention here that the SSGC, earlier this week, had warned of a severe gas crisis during the upcoming winter season. “Karachi and other parts of the province could possibly face a shortfall of 300mmcfd in winter,” the gas utility had said in a statement.