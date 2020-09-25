The Rise of the Pakistani Taleban and the Pakistani Unity

As Zaid Hamid said, “It’s not that we like the Taleban, but they are all we’ve got,” (Leiven, 2011) .This statement was very important then and now also. Pakistan and mainly ISI discouraged the use of power against the Taleban. It was the reason that after 2002 Taleban had grown strong roots in Pakistani society especially in Punjab. Lashkar-e-Taiba had developed the charitable and educational networks which resulted in creating sympathy for them among the masses.

However, An additional factor that resulted in delaying military intervention in FATA was that neither the Pakistani Government nor the Military had ever been extended to tribal areas. They continued to rule the tribal area as the British did. The Military and the government believed that to invade in FATA could cause insurgency. Pakistan had always kept light military in FATA and Tribal Areas while remembering repeated revolts by these people against the British Military.

When in 2004 Pakistan military moved into south Waziristan against the Taleban the result was a revolt by local tribes under the leadership of mullahs. In this situation Pakistan made the first deal with Mullah, Nek Muhammad Wazir, guaranteeing the withdrawal of troops and an amnesty in return for a promise to exclude the militants and cease attacks on Afghanistan. However, these deals were always fragile. Just after the two months of deal US launched a missile strike. Nek Muhamad was killed in this strike by US missile. Heavy fighting started again. But in February 2005, new deal was made by Nek’s successor, Baitullah Masood. In 2006, this truce was extended to North Waziristan. This truce stopped major battles but little fights continued. (Leiven, 2011).

Until 2007 the attacks to the outside tribal territories were limited. In July 2007, however, an incident took place at the Red Mosque(Lal Majid) Complex(What happened is another long story which cannot be explained now but maybe in later articles ) which resulted to the end of the truce and to the formation of Pakistan Taleban or Tehriq-e-Taleban Pakistan(TTP) under the leadership of Baitullah Mahsud.

After the Lal Mosque incident terrorism had expanded in the whole country, people then also considered it legitimate by saying that “Taleban are fighting against injustice”. Due to huge criticism from media and other think tanks on Musharraf, Taleban made cunning moves which resulted in their popularity among the masses(Who were already against the Musharaf’s rule).In tribal areas, people are already in favor of Taleban and this incidents(Lal Mosque) made them believed that the Taleban are fighting for Islam. Due to this belief, Taleban became stronger and thus, manipulated young tribal minds easily.

By 2008, things were really bad in Pathan areas. Many of the members of the business community were making plans to move their places to Karachi, Lahore, or somewhere else. There spread a feeling that the Military and the Government had completely lost their grip on Pathan Areas. This was intolerable for the state. Thus the State of Pakistan started a strong operation against the Taleban. By 2009, despite violence and terrorism, there was a feeling that the state finally took control of Pathan Areas. And Taleban would not be allowed to rule the Peshawar and other Areas.

The counter-offensive against the Taleban indeed provides something of a classic example of the Pakistani response to really serious threats. The belated and historical unity among Elites, Politicians, Lawyers, Masses, and Army was exceptional. Despite many casualties, the Pakistani nation did not lose hope and continued its fight. Army, Rangers, and Police every institution played its rule effectively and finally won this Battle.

Similarly, after the APS attack, the Pakistani Nation Completely eradicates terrorism from the soil of Pakistan. Zarb-e-Azb was one of the great operation against terrorism. This operation cleared the soil of Waziristan from terrorists. One thing is for sure Pakistan can’t be broken by the insurgency. The only thing that can break Pakistan is disunity. Unity only comes if you remember your religion. As Sir Muhammad Iqbal Said:

“ Don’t compare your nation with the nations of the West. Distinctive is the nation of the Prophet of Islam. Their solidarity depends on territorial nationality. Your solidarity rests on the strength of your religion. When faith slips away, where is the solidarity of the community? And when the community is no more, neither is the nation.”

Thus, unity is the only thing for success. I end my words with Qurani Verse:

“And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.”

Biography:

The writer is from Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and is currently studying BSCS in NUST, Islamabad, Pakistan.