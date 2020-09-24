Quetta: A Valley of Hospitality

What comes in your mind when you think about Quetta? If you are like most people from other provinces, the thoughts of target killings, abductions, and corruption might scare you away. But little do you know that the people of Quetta are the most generous, loving, and kind. When it comes to Hospitality, undoubtedly, Quetta is quite famous for its rich culture and Hospitality. The people from Quetta are nothing like you see on your television screens; most of the time, our media portrays the wrong image of Quetta, which scares away the people, mostly from Punjab, because of the past target killings of Punjabis. People of different cultures, like Pathan, Baloch, Punjabis, and Hazaras, are residing in Quetta since forever. However, Hospitality is familiar in every culture, be it Pashtun Culture or Baloch culture. Since Baloch are nomadic people, they are the people of traditional and cultural values. And Baloch culture encompasses an integral amount that is Hospitality. These people respect their culture, which is the reason behind their intact unity, and they consider it their obligation to protect their guests with good food and love.

Soft Image of Quetta

Let’s talk about the soft image of Quetta, our governing bodies, and political entities never miss a chance to portray the wrong impression of Quetta and its people. Even though it’s quite apparent that people are loving and hospitable. Being a resident of Quetta, who has spent 22 years in Quetta, I can assure you that Quetta is one of the best places to visit because of its rich culture and different areas that are yet to be explored. Apart from these things, our government does not pay heed to the development of Quetta.

How to portray the right image of Quetta?

There are a few things that could be done to portray the actual image of Quetta to the whole world, let alone Pakistan. Our media should start showing the excellent impression of Quetta to restore the long lost glory of Quetta. We, as a nation, should be patriotic enough to promote the values and the culture of Quetta. However, if you still doubt the Hospitality of the people of Quetta, and you are afraid that you might get killed. Then, allow me to invite you as a guest, and you would know that there are no bounds on Hospitality. That said, if you ever plan on visiting Quetta, then never hesitate because the chances are that you might fall in love with the people of Quetta.

Finally, I would like to request everyone to pay a visit to Quetta and return your hometown with beautiful memories. We all need to spread awareness globally about the actual image of Quetta and find out the people who are making propaganda against the city. In this way, we can overcome the issues of bad soft image of Quetta. Plus, we all are under the thick clouds of propaganda against our country, especially our city Quetta. There are many Twitter accounts run by Indians pretending to be Baloch, and they are trying their best to ignite the separatist movements in Quetta. Our government should report those accounts to the concerned authorities to prevent any mishap. Despite all these happening around us, one thing is constant: the Hospitality of the people of Quetta. People from Quetta are trying their best to overcome the issues and build their right image. But again, as I have told you earlier, enemies of Pakistan are not letting that happen any soon. May Allah protect our country from the evil eyes of enemies.