A tussle between the medical superintendent and paramedical staff of Chandka Hospital over the past 14 days

LARKANA: Tensions between the medical superintendent and the paramedical staff association escalated Chandika Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Irshad Kazmi’s alleged misconduct by the Paramedical Staff Association has been boycotting the hospital’s OPDs for the past 14 days.

By protesting on behalf of civil society an attempt was made to reopen the closed OPDs which was failed by the paramedical staff.

Medical superintendent says 11 protesting paramedical staff leaders have been relieved in Karachi.

While the leaders of the Para Medical Staff Association say that the medical superintendent has taken revenge. Today’s protest is not the civil society but the MS’s own plant who tried to quarrel and riot in the name of protest against all such tactics.The protest will continue till the exchange of MS.

On the other hand, thousands of patients have been affected by the continuous closure of OPDs,

Ongoing tensions between the Paramedical Staff Association and the Medical Superintendent and the continuous complete boycott of the OPD have resulted in patients from different districts of Sindh and even Balochistan. The situation is not good while the district administration has remained silent instead of taking action.