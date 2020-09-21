Nationwide polio eradication drive kicks off

A five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign began on Monday. As many as 40 million children below five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine across the country. This is the first nationwide campaign in the country after its four-month suspension due Covid-19 outbreak.

The scope of this campaign is much larger and seeks to vaccinate all children under the age of five through door-to-door visits by almost 270,000 vaccinators all over the country. The polio vaccinators have received a comprehensive training on how to vaccinate children safely within the Covid-19 context. The polio eradication programme has put strict measures in place for all staff following the Government’s set guidelines on Covid-19 preventative measures.