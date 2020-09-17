A film on PM Imran Khan’s famous dialogue “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” to be release

The movie “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” is being released on September 18 on streaming service SeePrime YouTube Channel, starring Muneeb Butt, Noreen Gulwani and Saif Hassan.

The premier’s famous Dialogue “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” is very popular among the people.

According to the details, Saba Qamar’s upcoming movie has also been renamed as “Ghabrana Nahi Hai “. The film was earlier named as ‘Zubaida Mard Bann’.

Earlier, actor, writer and TV host Vasay Chaudhry had also announced to start a show called “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”.