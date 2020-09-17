A film on PM Imran Khan’s famous dialogue “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” to be release

The movie “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” is being released on September 18 on streaming service SeePrime YouTube Channel, starring Muneeb Butt, Noreen Gulwani and Saif Hassan. View this post on Instagram #muneebbutt shortfilm Ghabrana Nahi Hai .. Releasing exclusively on See Prime YouTube channel on 18th September Featuring: Muneeb Butt, Saife Hassan and Noreen Gulwani @muneeb_butt @saife_hasan @neegull #ghabrananahihai #gnh #shortfilm #suspense #seeprime #origina #muneebbutt #Noreen #saifeehassan" #celebdhabaupdates Www.Celebdhaba.comA post shared by CelebDhaba (@celebdhaba) on Sep 15, 2020 at 3:00am PDT The premier’s famous Dialogue “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” is very popular among the people.According to the details, Saba Qamar’s upcoming movie has also been renamed as “Ghabrana Nahi Hai “. The film was earlier named as ‘Zubaida Mard Bann’. View this post on Instagram GHABRANA NAHE HAI The line that has become a part of every Pakistanis daily life….I am gonna say this to all my guests on this show as well…..Coming soon #GhabranaNahiHai #theshowA post shared by Vasay Ch (@vasaych) on Jul 8, 2020 at 5:05am PDTWe Earlier, actor, writer and TV host Vasay Chaudhry had also announced to start a show called “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”.