Safdar, Sanaullah get bail extension in NAB office violence case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bails of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and retired Capt Muhammad Safdar in a case pertaining to the clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office during an appearance of Maryam Nawaz last month.

During the hearing, which Sanaullah could not attend due to a National Assembly session, the court extended the bail period till Sept 22.

The counsel of Sanaullah submitted a petition for his exemption from personal appearance which was approved by the court.

The clash between police and PML-N workers outside the NAB office in Lahore many people, including some officials. Some 50 suspects were rounded up after police fired tear gas besides hurling back stones at the activists, with each side blaming the other for triggering the clash.

During today’s hearing, an investigation officer said that the accused were involved in hurling stones on police teams, a charge defense denied.