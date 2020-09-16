Human Rights of Palestinians are at stake

One of a former and renowned American presidents said “The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened “, But unfortunately world including all prestigious institutions have failed to provide justice to innocent Palestinians. Stateless people are suffering from the basic right to live. The world made them refugee in their. There is no future of the people of Palestinians and they are fighting a war for their survival. United Nations and permanent members of the Security Council have turned their backs with the most complicated riddle of the world. Millions of Palestinians are under the direct threat of brutal state under the sky with their children.

Their children are deprived of state infrastructure in the fields of education, health, and security. It has been more than seventy years and a peace agreement is still nowhere. Thousands of Palestinians have abducted and slain by Israeli forces and it seems as it is not going to end. No power on earth can charge Israel with heinous war crimes. There is no assurance of their lives, property, and religious rights. Despite 75 years of the brutality of Israel, the civilized world is a side with Israel.

Israeli authorities have entirely blocked the civil rights of Palestinians since the occupation of the West Bank 1967. Civil rights are on hold for Palestinians. The right to speak out, protest, report the news, and be partially active is a severe crime in Israel. Even peaceful criticism of atrocities could land you in jail. Israeli regime introduced anti-human laws against protestors and opponents of the Israeli policies. For example, one would face the ten-year imprisonment for public gathering, procession, and assembly without the permit of Israeli authorities.

Ten years imprisonment for publishing pamphlets, photos, posters, and notice having any kind of political significance. Palestinians are not allowed to a Facebook post, peaceful protest, and meetings among the activists. These policies are only applicable to only 2.5 million Palestinians living in the west bank but these laws are not applicable on 4 lacs Israeli settlers of the occupied West Bank. The last third generations of the occupied West Bank open their eyes in that society where there is no liberty and civil rights. Palestinians are deprived of their civil rights since the last five decades. Hundreds of civil rights and civil society organizations have banned due to highlight the inhuman legislation for Palestinians. Writers, journalists, activists, and ordinary people who oppose the rough and brutal policies of Israel have been landed in jail for the opposition.

Many people want to speak against these laws but they face the fear of sudden arrest by Israeli forces. In such circumstances

“How do call for change when calling change can land you in prison ”

I was a human rights activist who strongly opposes such inhuman policies and calls UNO for mediation and a durable solution to this myth.