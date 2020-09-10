SEF getting ready to re-open its’ schools

The esteemed Managing Director, Mr. Abdul Kabir Kazi, chaired a meeting with all the Program, Regional and District Heads of Sindh Education Foundation on video link.

The Director Programs and Planning, Ms. Sadaf Anees Shaikh steered the discussions which revolved around sensitizing the Field Teams towards preemptive actions for school opening after COVID-19 and the SOPs notified by the Government. The damage assessment survey exercise being carried out was also followed up while issues related to enrollment, possible scenarios after school opening and actions to be taken were also discussed.

The Director Programs & Planning along with the Program Heads appreciated the efforts of the Regional Teams and responded to specific queries of the team while giving directions for assigned activities.

The chair directed to safeguard the interests of the children, mobilize & motivate partners and comply with the Government instructions in letter & spirit while at the same time reach out and support the communities not only for improving enrollments but also for providing all necessary facilitation in consonance with Government’s decisions.