Man kills brother who allegedly wanted to marry his sister-in-law

LARKANA: Younger brother killed by an elder brother who allegedly wanted to marry his sister-in-law, accused fleeing Police raids to arrest him.

According to Naudero police station, elder brother Ghulam Rasool allegedly shot and killed his younger brother Mir Gopang, 28, in Bajhi Gopang village.

While the victim’s father told the police that the accused son was pressuring his younger brother to divorce his wife, However, the victim’s son has two children while the fugitive accused already has two wives and allegedly wanted to divorce his own sister-in-law for the third time, but killed him on the refusal of his younger brother.

Relevant police said that the body of the deceased has been handed over to the next of kin after postmortem and a case has been registered.

Police are also searching for the fugitive accused.