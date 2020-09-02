Pakistan and Prevailing Scenario in Islamic World

Pakistan is the only nuclear power of Muslim Ummah and with grace of Almighty Allah Pakistan boasts a strong army and brave nation and the entire Islamic world feels proud of Pakistan’s nuclear power and army. That’s the very reason that every victim and oppressed Muslim from Palestine to Kashmir looks towards Pakistan in a state of distress and Al-Hamdullah people of Pakistan remained available in accordance of their capacities and capabilities to play their role in keeping with the world laws to facilitate brother Muslims at every stage.

On 5th August 2019, Indian government altered laws relating Kashmir against the resolutions of UNO, OIC and World Forums, which left the entire world in state of sheer shock and caused distress to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Against this Indian illegal action, it was being anticipated that the world bodies and Muslim world will take stand in support of the oppressed Muslims of Indian Occupied Kashmir but stance adopted by some countries utterly disappointed Muslims of Kashmir and Pakistan. Why all this happened? If we look at this entire scenario, we found some anomalies on our part as well as some other instances resulted on account of cruel circumstances and situation.

After 5th August Indian aggression, OIC and Muslim Ummah endorsed and support Pakistan’s stance on scores of stages and still supporting Pakistan’s stance. Even Secretary General of OIC during a meeting with this scribe categorically underlined that that OIC has not shifted from its stance on Kashmir and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also owns this stance that KSA has never supported Indian stance on Kashmir.

But this is very unfortunate that on social media, a baseless malicious propaganda was fanned, which becomes unstoppable. Even if one succeeds to curtail this propaganda from social media, it damaged the reality and information to the extent that multiple speculations surged to hide the true reality and information.

It has also been noted that Pakistan has demanded to call foreign Ministerial level meeting at the forum of OIC on Kashmir issue but it was perceived in this context that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia obstructed the circumstances to allow this meeting. While the ground reality is that, instead of KSA, there are some other countries, which are obstructing this meeting. Saudi Arabia has never been part of any such endeavors to call off this meeting.

There are many instances to prove that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remained on forefront to support and endorse Pakistan in face of any issue, which can’t described here. On last one year’s scenario, Foreign Minister of Pakistan ShahMehmood Qureshi while talking on a private TV channel in an emotional tone used such words, which were not suitable and against the diplomatic norms and traditions. (If he had any such differences and complaints, he could make it record at some other forum instead of speaking at TV program).

Following the statement of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in that TV program, social media activists and so called experts opened the Pandora box of philosophies. But Al-Hamdullah, all these conspiracies comes to nothing when Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed reached Saudi Arabia on a scheduled visit. Saudi authorities including Saudi Defense Ministry and Saudi Vice Defense Minister Ameer Khalid bin Salman (Son of Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, brother Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman) on this scheduled visit released a Press Release and message on social media about strengthened brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Amidst this entire scenario, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saleed Al-Malicky played very effective and untiring role to repel all those impressions of differences between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and contain the malicious propaganda that KSA and Pakistan have developed differences, while on other side, similar endeavors were also witnessed by officials of Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh.

This scribe being a student of Islamic World also aims to repel this impression (About Crown Prince Ameed Muhammad bin Salman who is being esteemed and targeted for being an emerging leader of Muslim Youth in Islamic World because of his 2030 Vision program, as this program will stabilize Muslim Ummah on economic and defense ground and various forces did not like this initiative) that Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman is annoyed with Prime Minister Imran Khan and wants annulment to Pakistan’s relations with Turkey, Qatar and Iran.

On other side, reality is totally contrary to this impression, as visit of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan is practical demonstration to this affection between KSA and Pakistan.

Relationship of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman is alike between two brothers. It should also be noted here that leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is fully aware and cognizant with emerging affairs at world level as well as in Muslim countries.

Saudi Foreign Minister Amir Faisal and his team remained aware and updated on ground realities in the world. Saudi Arabia on its brotherly relations with Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed that no one should intervene regarding relations of Pakistan with Saudi Arabia and Arab world. Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should neither be disturbed because of some other country nor should both countries dependent on any third country for stability of relations.

Therefore this speculation has no reality that because of some third country, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are going to be disturbed. Amidst this entire scenario, an Arab state and close aide of Pakistan, united Arab Emirates (UAE) announced to recognize Israel. Following this breaking news, a plethora of rumors and speculations went viral on social media against Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that KSA is also going to accept Israel and pressure is also being buildup on Pakistan to recognize Israel.

In this entire malicious propaganda campaigning, Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman was target of the propaganda and critics on social media. These social media philosophers were not even aware that KSA has categorically stated to Pakistan that Saudi Arabia will not accept Israel and on this very stance, Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas has also informed this scribe that Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman has categorically conveyed to him that decision of Palestine’s people will be their decision.

Against all these categorical statements, anarchy was fanned; however all this chaos comes to nothing when Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Defense Minister Amir Faisal issued this categorical statement that Israel will not be recognized.

Following the declaration of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, other Muslim countries including Bahrain, Aman, Kuwait, Algeria, Moroco and other Muslim countries announced not to accept Israel.

The leading role that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prevails in Muslim world cannot be overtaken by any other state. On other side, decision taken by UAE to accept Israel have been taken by their own circumstances. We might be differ with UAE on this decision and we oppose this decision taken by leadership of UAE but on other side, Turkey has accepted Israel 70 years back and 30 other Muslim countries have already accepted Israel. All these Muslim countries who have accepted Israel have also stable relations with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. In this perspective, Turkey is before everyone, which has recognized Israel 70 years ago. On other side, Turkish President is opposing UAE for accepting Israel and also hosting Israeli Consulate and Embassy in Turkey.

That’s the very reason, all those Muslim countries who have already recognized Israel are facing criticism and it has also been noted that irrespective of UAE, criticism is being made to those countries who have already recognized Israel. This instance also clarified one thing that each and every country is sovereign to draft their internal and foreign policies in accordance of their ground realities and circumstances.

The prevailing challenges and crisis in Muslim world demands that all Muslim countries should sit together to devise strategies on the burning issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen to steer these countries from ongoing mayhem.

It is also worth mentioning here that many Muslim countries, which are facing chaos is not resultant of infidels but because of brother Muslim countries. Specifically in Syria, Iraq and Libya, Muslims are confronting against their Muslim brethren. Although, Egyptian government has introduced a formula to settle the crisis, and this formula is also being endorsed and supported by Arab world but pro-Turkish group is not willing to support this formula.

On other side, rebel Houthi tribes of Yemen are constantly targeting sensitive places and settled residential areas of Saudi Arabia and there are also reports that these rebels are being supported from some Muslim countries covertly and overtly.

Extremists and terrorists outfits, are being supported from some Muslim countries and these groups are accomplice in sabotaging peace situation in almost all Arab Muslim countries. This malicious mess could be settled with peaceful talks and wisdom and for this purpose; Pakistan and Saudi Arabia role is very effective and crucial.

These prevailing issues could be settled with making an end to ongoing hatred and prejudice against one another in accordance of ground realities by making a permanent end to foreign intervention in affairs of Muslim Arab countries. For this purpose, leadership of Muslim world should take each and every step with insightful thinking and discerning prudence.

Effusive thinking and emotional decisiveness has caused a lot of damage and harm to Muslim world in last couple of decades. Shah Faysal Shaheed and Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto are no more in Muslim world now; however in today’s world, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan, Amir Muhammad bin Salman and leadership of other Muslim countries should seek solutions to ongoing crisis with unity and harmony.

Hurling allegations and emotional decision making is not suitable for each and everyone. One should remember that Pakistan is a sovereign country like any other independent country in the world. Like all other countries of the world, who prefer their respective interests and objectives while drafting their foreign policies? In the same very pattern, Pakistan should also prioritize its interests while drafting its foreign policy. In perspective of relations with the world and Muslim countries, the way forward for Pakistan to success is to keep in mind problems and challenges of Muslim Ummah along with its very interests and expediencies.

In the last, I would like to state to Four –million expatriate Pakistanis living in Arab world that you are very dear to people of Pakistan. You should not worry. With grace of Allah Almighty, relations between Pakistan and Arab world will be better to best and you will not face any problem living in Arab world.