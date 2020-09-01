Apple preparing to build 75 million 5G iPhones later this year

Apple has asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Watch models, a new iPad Air, and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is also preparing to launch a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions, and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand, according to the report.

Recently, the smartphone giant also became the first publicly listed US company with a $1 trillion stock market value, the iPhone maker has now topped $2 trillion.

Apple surprised Wall Street as it was able to get loyal shoppers to buy iPhones, iPads, and Macs online even as several brick-and-mortar stores remained closed due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, Apple has pushed its revenue beyond the economic outputs of Portugal, Peru, and other countries.