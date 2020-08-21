Sweden to ease some COVID-19 curbs on sports, gatherings from October

Sweden plans to ease pandemic rules to allow more spectators at cultural and sporting events, if they can be organised to prevent the risk of spreading the new coronavirus, the government said on Friday. In March, Sweden limited public gatherings to 50 people to halt the spread of the virus, effectively preventing theatres, soccer clubs and concerts from being able to bring in revenues from the public. But with the number of new infections and COVID-19 deaths falling in Sweden, the government said it planned to introduce exceptions to the 50-person maximum for events where crowds could be seated two meters apart from each other, from Oct. 1. “We know that many have been hit hard by the restriction and that many see the rules as a blunt instrument,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters.