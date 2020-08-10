Training imparted to 1.28m youth in freelancing: minister

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that national-level training program of Ministry of IT has imparted 1.28 million trainings to youth in freelancing.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque was talking to DigiSkills freelancers who called on him on Monday.

The Federal Minister for IT & Telecom met DigiSkills freelancers to have a direct account of their experiences of learning and earning through DigiSkills. He said that his ministry is taking necessary steps to equip the freelancers, students, housewives, professionals, etc. with knowledge, skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize the opportunities available in local and international online marketplaces to earn a decent living. He also informed the visiting freelancers that MoITT has entered into a partnership with JazzCash that will enable them to transfer money from their Payoneer accounts into their JazzCash Mobile Account in real time and at the best exchange rates. In addition to this, DigiSkills freelancers can also register their Payoneer Account from the JazzCash App, eliminating the need for commercial bank accounts.

The minister said that all the issues of freelancers will be resolved. He gave direction for extending outreach of DigiSkills program to school and colleges also. The Federal Minister also gave direction for increasing the ratio of women in DigiSkills program from 23 percent to 33 percent, and incorporating the minorities and educated transgender in this program.

Visiting freelancers apprised the IT Minister that in the face of economic crunch DigiSkills Training Program has been a game-changer in their lives that has enabled them to continue their educational pursuits besides supporting their families. IT Minister appreciated the youth for their initiative to seize the opportunity to learn marketable intermediate digital skills that have enabled them to be self-employed besides earning vital foreign exchange for the country.

Secretary IT said, he has special affection for the youth taking their own flight to explore opportunities to overpower the conventional barriers and dependencies.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite welcomed and thanked the freelancers for taking time out for the interaction. He said that Ignite is focused on building an ecosystem for ‘future of work’, financial inclusion and poverty alleviation.

A National Level Training Program (DigiSkills.pk) launched by Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication through Ignite National Technology Fund has been providing free of cost training in freelancing and other marketable skills to youth. The program comprises of 10 courses including Freelancing, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Digital Literacy, e-Commerce Management, Creative Writing, QuickBooks, AutoCAD and WordPress.