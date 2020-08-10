This is a picture of a cave located in Katas Raj. These caves are attributed to the Pandu brothers, the main characters of the Hindu holy book Mahabharata.

It is said that when his Koro brothers won power from him in gambling, he was also banned from returning for 12 years.

During this span of 12 year-old Bin Boss, he also visited the Katas Raj and settled in these caves. That was two or three thousand years ago today. Powerful Pandu Brothers has not been known for a long time, but government departments still record regular censuses and other official statistics on his doorstep.

These words of Urdu language “Meem Sheen” are probably used for census or household census etc. Bats live here now, but the relevant departments and these “talented” officials deserve tribute for including historical caves in the “social mainstream” and for keeping accurate records of the Pandu brothers who died thousands of years ago.