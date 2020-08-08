Post-colonial inferiority complex?

We were told by the history books that the British Raj is over. But our society is still influenced by the pre-partition colonial mindset of deference to the Gora Sahib.

Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad is a manifestation of this mindset. It is a heavily guarded area, filled with embassies, but Pakistani citizens are allowed to purchase real estate there. Security personnel deployed at the entry points of the Diplomatic Enclave look up to the Gora Sahibs residing in or visiting the premises, while Pakistanis are Treated like second class citizens.

I am a victim of this unfortunate treatment too. At first, a couple of years ago, I was inclined to invest in this vicinity because I felt this area would at least provide me with an environment where the typical mindset would be far away, but I was confronted with my greatest fear when I was barred from entering with my minor children. I showed my diplomatic enclave entry card but my children were rudely asked not to enter. I was told for the first time in many years of visiting my property that underage children need to get permission to enter from the enclave’s office. Of course, I would not leave my underage children on the main constitutional avenue alone so I had to call the diplomatic enclave office to get them permission to enter.

While I was on the phone, a diplomat’s car came up behind me. I was abruptly told to pull my car to the side. At this point, the gate guards asked me to get out of the lane and allow the diplomat to pass. They turned their faces away while I repeatedly asked them to assist me in reading the number from my car’s licence plate, which I needed to give to the enclave office to get permission to enter. As anyone familiar with the entry points of the diplomatic enclave, one would know it is quite difficult to move the vehicle aside at the constitutional avenue entrance into the enclave, especially if it is an SUV.

I was brushed aside for a diplomat’s entry and told in the most condescending manner to move aside. The ASI on duty told the gate operator not to let me in, as if I were a criminal rather than a resident.

The glare from the diplomat and his local driver will be imprinted in my mind forever. They looked at me as though I were forcing my way into ‘their’ territory. Whereas the case was opposite, I am a resident and property owner, with a valid entry card.

If a foreign national residing at the diplomatic enclave showed their entry card would their minor children be subjected to this treatment and also would they have been pulled aside to let another diplomat in?

The answer is obvious. No! Because the British Raj is not over. It’s after effects still haunt our psyches. If resident Pakistanis with valid entry cards are going to be subjected to habitual bad behaviour, especially women, then the area should be prohibited for Pakistanis and exclusively reserved for foreign nationals. Pakistanis should only be allowed to enter and exit for visas. Pakistanis should not have the right to buy real estate in the area. This way minor children with a parent would not be inflicted with emotional trauma and scarred for life.

The government of Pakistan urges Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan and not abroad. The PTI-led government emphasised this since it came into power. We want to see our country prosper, we want to be economically strong, we want tourism in the country and we want foreign and local investment in Pakistan. But all these dreams and desires are shattered when we are treated as second class citizens in our own county.

Many Pakistanis consider moving abroad for the bright future of our children. Good education and healthcare are the main priorities. A better quality of life is another reason to emigrate. We decided to stay in Pakistan because we do not want to be treated as second class citizens. But when we are treated that way in our own country, what choice are we left with?

Hina Ejaz is a journalist, a fellow of Stanford University. She also contributes at Newsweek Pakistan and is affiliated with broadcast media as well.

She can be reached at: hina.eijaz@gmail.com