Beauty and the virus

Every girl has a desire to pamper herself. I would not be called out wrong if I say that our grooming lies in the hands of beauticians these days.

During Covid-19 we missed the joy of pampering ourselves. As most of our hair goes out of shape and colour, skin lacks its proper conditioning and our nicely arched eyebrows turn into disaster, most of us want to reconnect with our beauticians. As the cases are dying down these days, most of the salons in Pakistan are opening with proper SOPs. With strict safety measures, these salons have made it possible for all of us to go for grooming. Even though the restrictions have still been imposed by authorities for our own safety and owners themselves are changing the enjoyable experience of personal grooming into a highly regulated affair.

Recently, I mustered up the courage and visited Maira Carim’s salon and to my surprise, from their entrance to inside, they are following strict hygiene and safety protocols. The team at Maira Carim discussed with me in detail about my traveling history and general health. I was not only sprayed with the disinfectant but they also took my body temperature. They have also done the seating for the customer with maximum distance. The staff members are wearing PPE’s gloves and face masks.

I went there to get facial and hair services. Like always, their hair and makeup specialist is truly raising the bar and there is also a superior level of sanitisation and hygiene. At Maira Carim, she is offering the best of deals for summer. Don’t let the COVID-19 bring you down, Maira Carim is launching their long awaited Summer Discount Packages that are unmatched and best in town. You can get facial and manicure pedicure in just Rs 2,000. I would strongly recommend my readers to go for their balayage which will not only make you look trendy but is also easy on your pocket. The senior hair stylist will do wonders on your hair and will not end till you reach your satisfaction level. And how can I forget about the soothing atmosphere that their salon offers you that will make you relax and forget about all the hassle outside.

“When we opened our salon, our main apprehension was the care and protection of our customers. We cannot compromise on that and this made us follow strict SOPS at our salon. There is no entry without mask and hand sanitization is a must. We also care a lot for our employees as well and therefore their temperature and personal hygiene has been made mandatory. It’s a challenging situation for all of us and I must say that we should take the charge of coming out of it together,” said Maira Carim, owner of the salon.

The writer is and agriculturist and Information Officer at Directorate General Public Relations. She Tweets at @Sahreqbalwattoo and can be reached at sahr.eqbal8@gmail.com