Polish Towns that stated themselves as ‘L.G.B.T. Free’ are deprived of E.U. Funds

The governing party in Poland has targeted L.G.B.T. community, using anti gay expression that European officials say has led to unfair behavior.

The European Union has discarded applications from six Polish towns to take part in a fund-supported programme because of their attitude towards L.G.B.T community.

“EU values and fundamental rights must be respected by member states and public authorities,”said on Twitter by the EU’s Equality Commissioner, Helena Dalli. The Polish authorities that adopted “L.G.B.T.-free zones” or “family rights” resolutions failed to defend those rights, she wrote, and their funding applications had therefore been rejected.

The six municipalities had submitted request for donations of between €5,000 and €25,000 from an EU programme to promote cultural partnerships between twin towns in different member states.

According to a commission spokesman, the EU’s Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA) had written to some of the towns in quest of explanation over their viewpoint on LGBT rights.

Some Polish regions have declared themselves “L.G.B.T ideology-free zones” or adopted “family rights” declarations that Brussels regards as discriminatory and the European Parliament has censured.

During Poland’s recent presidential election in July, the governing party once again attacked gay men, lesbians and transsexuals. President Andrzej Duda said “L.G.B.T. ideology” was more dangerous than communist doctrine and he made it the central issue of his campaign.

But Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, which disseminates European Union funding, argued the verdict to reject sending money to the Polish towns.

“Our treaties ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are, live where they like, love who they want, and aim as high as they want,” she said in a statement on. “I will continue to push for a union of equality.” “We reaffirm that human rights must apply without discrimination to every human being, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”