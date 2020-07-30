Nine killed and several injured at Dir

Nine people were killed in a firing incident in Upper Dir side area village Chiragalli.

According to police, the incident took place due to a land dispute. The accused opened fire during the funeral prayers in which several people were injured, some of whom are in critical condition.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area while raids are being carried out to nab the culprits.

According to rescue officials, the injured have been shifted to District Head Quarter (DHQ) hospital for first aid.