The mining-affected area is in danger of collapsing

Illegal mining in village Bhal of Kalar Kahar Tehsil is not only having a negative impact on human life but also poses a serious threat to the environment. This was revealed during a “Daily Times” survey.

Affected people of Bhal in Kalar Kahar Tehsil said that eminent influential personalities of the country leased land in their area and later occupied the lands of Forest Department and local landlords.

Residents of Bhal village say that illegal underground mining has caused cracks in our built-in residential houses and thousands of people are at risk of landslides due to underground excavations.

It is also learned that in the densely populated area, where illegal mining has caused problems, there has also been a shortage of groundwater.

Victims of illegal mining in the area further say that the coal mine workers include criminals, including notorious criminals, which is also increasing the crime rate in the area.