PM Imran Khan directed chairman NDMA to start clean-up drive in Karachi

During a meeting at PM House, the prime minister told the governor that the federal government would never leave people of Karachi helpless in this crucial time and would make best possible efforts to alleviate their torment.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

“I have asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean-up in the aftermath of the rain,” PM Imran Khan announced in a tweet.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority to give details on drainage system and rains in Karachi.

In another tweet, Mr Khan said: “I have asked the Pak army to also help in cleaning up the city.”

The prime minister was told that although most of the MNAs and MPAs from Karachi belonged to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement, they were facing difficulties in resolving the people’s problems because Sindh was ruled by the Pakistan People’s Party.

The prime minister also directed Fawad Chaudhry to help people of Karachi through the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources.

Later, the Sindh governor called on President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss the situation in Karachi after the recent rains.

It is pertinent to mention here that ongoing monsoon spell turned many roads in port city into rivers of filthy rainwater and left many houses and shops flooded. As many as 10 people, including children, have died in the last few days of rainfall in the metropolis.