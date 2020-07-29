Abdul Aleem Khan visited Kot lakhpat jail, donates 500 fruit trees

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that inmates in jails should have basic facilities and their kitchens, clean drinking water, toilets and other necessities including medical care should be met which is also a basic requirement of human rights. He expressed this while talking during his detailed visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail where he planted tree in ongoing plantation campaign and announced to donate another 500 fruit trees to be planted there.

Abdul Aleem Khan along with senior officers visited different parts of Kot Lakhpat Jail and witnessed development projects completed by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in kitchens, laundry area, wash rooms, living area, jail hospital and other areas, recently there. He directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Prisons to expedite the process of up-gradation in other prisons in the province in the same manner as completed here in Kot Lakhpat Jail. He said that new barracks for inmates should be constructed wherever space is possible.



Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that in order to improve the condition of the jails, it was necessary to deviate from the traditional methods and there was a need to work expeditiously on the basis of human sympathy for prison reforms. He said that development work worth crores of rupees has been completed by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in Kot Lakhpat Jail purely for the sake of human compassion and alleviation of the plight of the prisoners and he is still present for this noble cause.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had detailed discussions with Additional Chief Secretary Home and other senior officers including IG Prisons and discussed with them plans for up-gradation in various jails of province.

He said that special care arrangements should be made for the mentally handicapped prisoners in the jails. Similarly, standard medical treatment facilities should be provided to the sick prisoners. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan inspected kitchen, hospital, laundry areas and inquired about the well-being of the prisoners, there, in Kot Lakhpat Jail.